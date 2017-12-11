King’s Lynn Town FC crash at Farnborough as Fryatt sees red

Southern League Premier Division

Farnborough 5 King’s Lynn Town 2

King’s Lynn Town FC crashed at Farnborough on Saturday as Ryan Fryatt saw red.

All of Lynn’s hard work from Tuesday night at St Neots was undone with a 90 minute horror show at Farnborough.

Boss Ian Culverhouse made one change for the team that defeated St Neots on Tuesday, Frazer Blake-Tracy was restored to the starting lineup at the expense of Sam Gaughran.

And it was The Linnets that got off to the perfect start, Ryan Hawkins fired home a shot from 25 yards inside the opening 60 seconds that gave home keeper Beeney no chance.

The home side didn’t have to wait long for their equaliser, A superb run and cross from Jake Evans found Nic Ciardini who turned the ball past Alex Street with six minutes on the clock.

Both sides then cancelled each other out up until the 36th when the home side took the lead, Ciardini benefiting from time and space inside the Linnets box to slot past Street.

The goals didn’t end there. Just as the clock ticked onto 45 minutes the home side extended their lead, former Norwich City forward Jamie Cureton sweeping home from inside the box after a flick on from team-mate Josh Huggins.

With the voice of manager Culverhouse still ringing in the ears of the Linnets players after the half time break it got worse for the contingent of travelling Lynn fans.

Cureton was given a clear run on goal and just as he looked as though he was going to pull the trigger the striker was fouled by the recovering Fryatt that ended with a red card for the centre half and a penalty for Farnborough that was converted by Ciardini via the underside of the crossbar to seal his hat-trick.

Linnets striker Leon Mettam should have pulled a goal back for Lynn but he could only turn his effort wide of the target after Beeney couldn’t hold onto a shot from disntance from Hawkins.

Ciardini’s goalscorring exploits wasn’t finished for the afternoon as he turned the ball past Street for his fourth and Farnborough’s fifth of the afternoon after some brilliant work from Cureton to hold the ball up well before applying a super pass.

Linnets substitute Tom Siddons gave the Lynn fans something to cheer about in the closing minutes when he turned home a rebound after Beeney spilled a Cameron Norman shot.

Manager Ian Culverhouse spoke after the game and said: “We weren’t good enough, we couldn’t handle the front players, I think it’s a bit of a reality of how we are as a team that want to challenge.

“We can’t just turn up: we need to do the basics and we didn’t do that today.

“They were better all over the park, I’ve never seen defending like that in my life, We can’t defend like that. We’ve got some big games coming up soon and we’ve took a hiding here this afternoon.

“We wasn’t good with the ball or without it, Today was a massive reality check for us, just how far we are away, Were not good enough at the moment, But there’s a long way to go and we certainly need to get better.”

Farnborough: Beeney, Dormer, Jones (Barton 9), Bellamy (Cunningham 78), Huggins, Everitt, Emmerson, Evans, Cureton, Ellington, Ciardini (Roberts 82). Subs: Barton, Ruzicka, Cunningham, Roberts, Upward. Booked: Everitt. Scorers: Ciardini 5, 34, 46, pen 72 Cureton 44.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis (McQuaid 66), Lappin, Parker, Gash, Mettam (Siddons 78), Hawkins. Subs: Siddons, Gaughran, McQuaid. Sent off:Fryatt. Scorer: Hawkins 1, Siddons 86

Attendance: 194.

Lynn travel to Gosport Borough on Tuesday (Dec 12) evening when they make the long midweek trip in a rearranged Southern Premier Division fixture.