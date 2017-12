Have your say

King’s Lynn Town FC’s‏scheduled fixture tonight (Tuesday, Dec 12) at Gosport has been postponed due a frozen pitch.

Due to the weather conditions there was an 11am pitch inspection this morning at Gosport ahead of the evening game.

Fans will not be surprised at the call-off given the freezing temperatures and snow around the country over the past few days.

Next up for the Linnets is a top of the table Southern League Premier Division fixture with Slough at The Walks on Saturday.