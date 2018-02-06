King’s Lynn Town flying high, but talk of promotion is grounded

Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 5

Dunstable Town 0

Rookie pilot Simon Lappin wants to soar to new heights when he hangs up his football boots – but for now all talk of points targets and promotion with the Linnets is grounded.

Having won league titles for clubs in both Scotland and England, the King’s Lynn Town midfielder is taking one game at a time at The Walks.

King’s Lynn Town completed a memorable week for the club by recording their biggest home win of the season against struggling Dunstable Town.

Goals from Ryan Hawkins, Craig Parker, Ryan Fryatt and substitutes Tom Siddons and Eoin McQuaid ensured there was no crash-landing after the midweek victory over promotion rivals Hereford.

Lappin, who is closing in on obtaining his commercial licence, said: “It’s about having the points on the board and see where it takes us.

“I think if you start setting yourself targets it becomes difficult and you may take your eye off the task in hand.”

Lynn’s players were on cloud nine after their memorable midweek comeback against Hereford, but Lappin insisted the focus was on the Dunstable game.

“You don’t forget certain games in your career, but it’s always the same principle – it’s all about winning a game of football.

“It doesn’t matter at what level of football you produce a result like we did on Tuesday, the buzz was great – but you have to move on quickly. As a player you can’t dwell on the achievements of last week.”

Lappin, 35, praised the mental toughness of his colleagues when it could have been easy to suffer a big-game hangover against their relegation-threatened visitors.

“It was a great result, we were on a high, but we knew we had to get back to what we were doing and this was a completely different game,” admitted Lappin. “We knew it would be difficult to go again, coming off a high and doing it again, but credit to everyone of us as we managed to do that.

“It is about the mindset – Tuesday has gone, take the positives out, but you can’t live on that.

“You need to move on to the next one and we did that today and it is the same now – we move on to Tuesday away at Gosport.”

The Linnets created a host of opportunities throughout the afternoon and the winning margin could have been so much bigger had it not been for the heroics of visiting goalkeeper Will Hall.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Frary, Fryatt, Jarvis, Clunan (McQuaid 70), Parker, Gash (Siddons 62), Hawkins (Hilliard 62), Lappin. Sub not used: Pearson.

Booked: Blake-Tracy.

Scorers: Parker 36, Hawkins 38, Fryatt 51, Siddons 73. McQuaid 76.

Dunstable Town: Hall, Closo, Ward, Collins, Andriopoulos (E. Amu 72), Yong, Ladipo (Hudson 62), Osei-bonsu, A Amu, Lamptey (Williams 84), Williams. Subs not used: Hudson, Vracui.

Attendance: 699.