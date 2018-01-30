‘King’s Lynn Town game no bigger than any other’, says Beadle

Peter Beadle says tonight’s trip to face the Linnets is like every other league game, despite the fact there is only a point separating the two sides.

The Hereford chief, whose side haven’t lost in the league in 14 games, has played down the importance of the meeting between the two promotion hopefuls.

Beadle said: “Every game is a big game for us in this league, it doesn’t matter who you are playing.

“We know at some point this season we are going to play the sides in and around us at the top of the table, the likes of Kettering, King’s Lynn, Weymouth, Slough and Tiverton.

“People will build the game up as they want but we know it’s another game that we want to try to perform in.”

Beadle added: “We’ve played teams at the top and ones that are challenging but this will be the first time that we would have played them (King’s Lynn).

“Being on a Tuesday night isn’t ideal, but as I’ve said, we’re at our strongest when we’re up against it.

“We know they are a good side as they’ve been up there all season, but it’s about us that matters and taking care of what we do best.”

Beadle was delighted with his side’s 3-0 home victory against Banbury United at the weekend.

“We started fairly well. We knew Banbury were on a good run of form away from home, so to do what we did to limit them and score three goals, it was a proper professional performance.

“We expected them to be competitive, everyone who comes here is quite competitive.

“They’re a fairly big side but want to play the game the right way.”