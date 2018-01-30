King’s Lynn Town goalkeeper out to block Bulls’ charge

King’s Lynn Town host Hereford in a huge top-of-the-table clash at the Walks tonight and goalkeeper Alex Street says there will be no let-up in the quest for more clean sheets.

Street presided over the Linnets’ 14th shut-out in 30 league games at Hitchin on Saturday and the popular shotstopper hopes for more of the same when the Bulls charge into town.

Another stingy display at the back against the Southern League title favourites would be a bonus – especially if the Linnets were to pick up another three points at the end of it.

Street, who has stopped the opposition from scoring more than 100 times during his eight years at the club, said: “That is 14 clean sheets and the goals are coming now at the other end as well.

“All-round, it is a team performance whether you are defending or going forward. Our defence came in for a bit of criticism earlier in the season but we are defending well.

“It is a positive result and another clean sheet, and we will look to get as many as possible between now and the end of the season.

“We’ve got a big crucial couple of months coming up, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we were to pick up another seven or eight.”

The Linnets boast one of the best defensive records in the Southern League Premier Division this season.

But Street is under no illusions about the task facing the Linnets against a side who arrive in Norfolk on a 14-match unbeaten run and unbeaten on their travels this campaign.

“It’s a huge game against Hereford as they are a big club, but we’re a big club too,” said Street.

“A clean sheet and three points off Hereford would be massive, but Saturday’s home game against Dunstable is just as important.

“The more we take some points off the top guns in the table the closer it will become but we’ve still got a job to do against sides at the other end of the table.

“You’ve only got to look at Weymouth as a prime example. They were better than us at our place before losing at Dunstable on the Tuesday.

“Ideally we’d like to beat Hereford twice as it will put more pressure on them when it comes to their games in hand.”

Lynn’s undisputed number one is steadily closing in on Billy Bedwell (378) on the all-time goalkeeping list at the club but would quite happily swap any future record for promotion.

Street, who has now appeared 352 times between the posts for Lynn, said: “It’s not about me or how many appearances I make.

“I’m really enjoying my football at the moment and the football we are playing is really pleasing on the eye.

“We’ve got a job to do and we want promotion, whether it’s by winning the league or doing it through the play-offs.”