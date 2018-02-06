King’s Lynn Town in seventh heaven at Gosport

Gosport Borough 1 King’s Lynn Town 7

Ryan Hawkins helped himself to a hat-trick as rampant league leaders King’s Lynn Town inflicted more misery on relegation-threatened Gosport at Privett Park.

Hawkins completed his treble inside the first hour of the game as the Linnets maintained their advantage at the top of the Southern League Premier Division with a scintillating seven-goal showing.

Other efforts from Dion Frary, Ryan Fryatt, Michael Gash and Tom Siddons saw The Walks outfit make it 19 goals in their last four matches.

Lynn took the lead after five minutes after Michael Clunan whipped a free-kick into the box and Dion Frary was on hand to head past Patrick O’Flaherty.

Nine minutes later, Hawkins dispossessed a home defender and slotted home into the bottom right corner.

The hosts reduced the arrears after Joe Lea latched onto Craig McAllister’s ball inside the box before firing home in the 35th minute.

But Lynn restored their two-goal advantage deep into first half injury time as Hawkins converted a threaded pass into the area.

It took Hawkins all of seven minutes to complete his treble his treble in the second half before defender Fryatt joined in the scoring by netting Lynn’s fifth goal after 57 minutes.

Stephane Bombelenga hit the woodwork for the hosts but it only served as a brief respite as Ian Culverhouse’s side went on the hunt for more goals.

Gash tapped home a low cross into the box for Lynn’s sixth and there was still time for substitute Siddons to add a seventh in stoppage time.

Gosport: O’Flaherty, Watts, Crucery (Sharp 46), Smith, Wakely (Suraci 25), Sanders, Brookes, Hall, McAllister, Lea, Bombelenga (Rawkins 76).

Scorer: Lea 35.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Frary, Fryatt, Jarvis (Siddons 68), Clunan, Parker (McQuaid 73), Gash, Hawkins (Hilliard), Lappin.

Scorers: Frary 5, Hawkins 14, 45+1, 52, Fryatt 57, Gash 81, Siddons 90+1.

Attendance: 241.