King’s Lynn Town linked with place in new central division

King’s Lynn Town could be set for a lot less travelling next season should they fail to win promotion from the Southern League Premier Division.

The Football Association’s leagues committee have revealed provisional Step 3 and 4 league boundaries ahead of next season’s National League system shake-up.

At their meeting on February 6, the committee decided the principles to be applied when allocating clubs at the two steps.

The committee decision was taken after hearing the results of two exercises, the first using the tables at the end of last season (2016/17) and the second based on the tables as of January 2, 2018.

From season 2018/19, a new division will be introduced at Steps 3 and 4.

At Step 3, a new central division will be created, which the Linnets will be placed in should they fail to win automatic promotion or go up via the play-offs.

It will be the biggest shake-up of non-league football since the Conference (now national League) North and South Divisions came into being in 2004.

The Linnets are likely to be placed in the National North should they win promotion this campaign.

But if they don’t they will return to a Midlands-based league (pink area of above map) for the first time since 1995/96 when they plied their trade in the Beazer Homes Midland Division.

The central division has been based on current league positions and is likely to feature many of the following sides: Alvechurch, AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Chasetown, Coalville Town, Halesowen Town, Hednesford Town, Leiston, Lowestoft Town, Needham Market, Banbury United, Barwell, Biggleswade Town, Hitchin Town, Kettering Town, Redditch United, Royston Town, Rushall Olympic, St Ives Town, St Neots Town, Stratford Town, Stafford Rangers, Stourbridge.

Tomorrow, Ian Culverhouse’s side will be looking to regain the winning thread when they host Basingstoke Town.

But with The Walks currently under two or three inches of snow, the game is unlikely to go ahead.

Fans are advised to keep an eye on social media and the club’s website at: www.kltown.co.uk ahead of the game for any further updates.

Yesterday, club media officer Mark Hearle said: “With the uncertainty over the forecast for the end of the week and the current situation I would suggest to all supporters to keep an eye on all of our media outlets between now and Saturday as they will bring you the latest information in regards to possible pitch inspections etc.

“The club has to follow Southern League protocol on these matters as there are other factors that have to be taken into account. As soon as there is any news we will pass it to our supporters.”