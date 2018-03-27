King’s Lynn Town look to cement place in play-offs

King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse wants more of the same as his side look to cement their play-off place tonight.

The Linnets host Basingstoke Town at The Walks after a hard-working and patient display saw them return home with three points from Redditch United at the weekend.

Saturday’s latest success gave a stubborn Linnets rearguard their 18th clean sheet of the campaign.

Culverhouse said: “We got the job done on Saturday and it will be what I’m looking to do again on Tuesday.

“It was a tough afternoon down at their place in November and they played well that day.

“These midweek away games when you’re travelling a distance can be a real headache for the players.

“I’m sure Basingstoke are not just going to turn up and go through the motions – you don’t do that as a player. I’m expecting a tough evening and our resolve and resolution has to be spot on.”

Lynn’s latest win, the 12th on their travels in the league this season, means they are now 22 points clear of the chasing pack just outside the play-off places.

It will now take a momentous effort for anyone to stop Ian Culverhouse’s troops from ensuring they have, at the very least, an extended season.

If sixth-placed Tiverton fail to beat Frome at home tonight and the Linnets are victorious, then a play-off place will be theirs.