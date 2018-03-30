King’s Lynn Town look to ‘home in’ on play-offs in crunch clash

King’s Lynn Town go into Easter Monday’s huge clash against Kettering Town at The Walks knowing that home advantage could be “massive” for their play-off aspirations.

The second-placed Linnets, who travel to Stratford Town first tomorrow, host the Poppies in a game which is likely to decide where both teams eventually finish in the Southern League standings.

Going into the weekend’s fixtures, Kettering, who welcome fellow promotion rivals Weymouth to Latimer Park, trail Lynn by six points but still have two games in hand.

If Ian Culverhouse’s side can hold onto second spot then they would gain home advantage in both home legs of the play-offs on Wednesday, May 2, and Monday, May 7.

King’s Lynn Town media officer Mark Hearle said: “It’s a big game for both teams and supporters - probably the biggest game at The Walks this season in what should be a great occasion.

“The club will be hoping for a four-figure gate and everyone knows what a good turnout of supporters can do in creating an atmosphere which is unique to The Walks.

“It’s a meeting of two high level teams who are both in tremendous form at the moment. Everyone is looking forward to a potential Easter extravaganza.”

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve added: “The game may well confirm who will finish second, so it is a vital fixture and a big crowd is expected.”

Midweek matchwinner Cameron King said: “There are some very big games on the horizon, but we feel that we are capable of beating anyone on our day.

“We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and the league will take shape in its own way.

“Whether we finish first, second or third, the team will be ready.

“The players are a really tight-knit group, we are a good team and are achieving the results that the team didn’t get last season.

Going into the weekend, the Linnets have won five games on the bounce while Kettering have rattled up four successive victories.

But speaking after their stunning 4-3 victory over Dorchester on Tuesday night, Kettering boss Marcus Law admitted that his side still have some defensive work to do ahead of the weekend.

Law told the Northamptonshire Telegraph: “It was probably one of the few games this season where we have come out and won and we didn’t deserve too.

“Certainly from a defensive point of view, we didn’t deserve anything but we have managed to score another four goals and that has saved us.

“We got out of jail, there’s no question about that and we have some defensive issues that we really must look at before the weekend.”

Dangerman for the Poppies is Aaron O’Connor who has registered 32 goals in all competitions this season, including the 1-0 victory over Lynn on Boxing Day, and 25 in the league.

Linnets manager Culverhouse will monitor the fitness of both Michael Gash and Ryan Jarvis for the big Easter weekend.

Both players are carrying niggles. Gash came on as a late substitute during the midweek win against Basingstoke while Jarvis was named on the bench but was rested.