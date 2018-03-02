King’s Lynn Town midfielder signs short-term contract

King’s Lynn Town midfielder Cameron King has put pen-to-paper on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

King, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, has made an immediate impression during his short time with the club.

Manager Ian Culverhouse said: “Cam has come in and made an instant impact with the team.

“His performance against Hitchin, where for me he was man-of-the-match was superb.

“He followed it up with another fine performance against Hereford right up until he picked up his unfortunate injury.”

“Fingers crossed he won’t be missing much longer and he can get back to business.”

Lynn have also confirmed that the Kettering Town fixture on Easter Monday (April 2) will be a category B fixture with a £15 admission fee.

The club have also confirmed that their remaining home games, including any subsequent play-off matches, will be priced at £12.

As expected, tomorrow’s Southern League fixture between King’s Lynn Town and Basingstoke Town at the Walks has been postponed due to snow and ice.

The decision was made this morning with further snow and freezing temperatures predicted over the next 48 hours.

The match has been provisionally rearranged for Tuesday, March 27 (7.45pm).