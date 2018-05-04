King’s Lynn Town ready to finish the job against Slough

King’s Lynn Town face their biggest game for a decade on Monday with Slough Town standing between them and promotion from the Southern League.

The Linnets go into the game looking to clinch their return to Step Two football for the first time since 2007/08.

Back then, Lynn confirmed their place in the Conference North during a memorable afternoon, and victory, at Merthyr Tydfil – this time they have the opportunity to repeat the feat in front of their own fans.

Defender Cameron Norman, one of many Lynn heroes during the 3-0 semi-final win against Weymouth on Wednesday night, said: “We’re disappointed that we didn’t win the league, but Wednesday’s win sends out a message and the boys are ready for Monday.

“All four teams in the play-offs were quality sides and we all knew that whoever we played was going to be tough.

“It’s a real high-stakes game and there is even more pressure on this one.

“The winners will come from the team who deals with the pressure the best, but like I’ve said the lads are right up for it and we will go into the game feeling really confident.

“It’s crazy how one match will now define the season. It’s essential that I perform and that the team performs.”

The former Norwich City youngster, who has been a revelation in a Lynn shirt this campaign, admitted that manager Ian Culverhouse’s pending departure hadn’t affected the mindset of the dressing room.

“Ian’s a great manager and he’s a big part of the reason why we’ve been so successful this season,” said Norman.

“He hasn’t changed at all since it came out that he is leaving and he is still very focused, as we all are.”

Confidence is something Lynn don’t lack and, after ending their play-off hoodoo in midweek, they are ready to finish the job on Monday.

King said: “Slough is going to be absolutely massive and we had a tough game against them a couple of weeks ago when we drew 2-2.

“But we are ready for it and know that we capable of taking on anyone on our day.

“Even if Hereford were in the play-offs, we’d have happily taken them on after beating them twice in the season.”