King’s Lynn Town Res cement hold on Thurlow Nunn First Division fourth with Cornard win

King’s Lynn Res 2 Cornard Utd 1

This Thurlow Nunn League First Division game was close to being called off at 11am as the Walks pitch was solid, but the game went ahead after the pitch defrosted by kick off time.

Lynn Reserves were glad the match was saved as they cemented their hold on fourth place.

They are now five points ahead of fifth-position Framlingham Town, who are on 39 points, but Framlingham have six games in hand.

Lynn went ahead when Matty Franks chipped the keeper after being put through by Dyan Edge. Lynn continued to dominate the game but it was Lynn goalkeeper Tommy Rix who pulled off a point blank save just before half-time to keep the scores going into the break at 1-0.

Lynn introduced Jack Frohawk from the bench and he caused all sorts of problems with his pace down the right and Toby Allen went close from one of Frohawk’s crosses, but his shot just went wide of the goal.

Frohawk sealed the game with a fine finish and fourth from bottom Cornard got a late consolation goal from Ezra Drann.

Manager of the Reserves Rob Back said: “The conditions weren’t great today and the pitch didn’t help but we kept on trying to play our passing game and credit to the lads for that.

“We haven’t got a game next Saturday, which is disappointing, but we will keep ticking over with a couple of hard training sessions in between the Needham Market game (on Boxing Day).”