King’s Lynn Town Reserves make it a winning weekend for manager Robbie Back

Thurlow Nunn

Division One

King’s Lynn Town Reserves 2

Woodbridge Town 1

As footballing weekends go, it was one to remember for King’s Lynn Town Reserves manager Robbie Back.

Twenty-four hours after seeing Lynn’s second string become the first team to beat Woodbridge Town in Thurlow Nunn Division One, Back watched his beloved Liverpool do exactly the same to Manchester City in the Premier League.

While the gulf between the two sides is incomparable, Back’s young charges emulated the high-pressing approach delivered by Liverpool against The Woodpeckers.

A delighted Back said: “I had a really good feeling about this game all week.

“We have been playing well the last few weeks and had some good training sessions and even done a few fitness sessions at Heros Gym.

“I thought our fitness really showed today – the lads worked so hard from minute one.

“We didn’t give them the chance to play – our pressure when they had the ball was brilliant.

“I thought we could have been more clinical first half and should have been two or three in front.

“Woodbridge almost scored just before half-time which would have been a kick in the teeth.

“But we came out for the second half looking for the goal and they struggled to handle the pace of my front lads.”

Back added: “Woodbridge are a very good side and they will win the league so it’s a big result for us and will give us plenty of confidence going into our next game.

“The players have set the bar now and we must try to repeat that performance again.

“It’s a real pity we haven’t got a game now for a couple of weeks but we will work hard at training and keep the fitness up.

“There were so many good performances today the whole squad was brilliant but I thought Harny (Ryan Harnwell) and Liam (Fryatt) were superb.”

Lynn made two changes for the game, with Aaron Watson returning between the posts and Liam Fryatt being recalled from first team duties.

Dylan Edge was denied by the visiting goalkeeper and also hit the post as Lynn’s midfield pairing of Kieran Stannard and Matty Franks refused to let Woodbridge get a foothold in the game.

Five minutes after he replaced Jack Frohawk, Ryan Lennon fired his side in front from close range.

Woodbridge fought hard for an equaliser but Lynn’s back four of Dion Frary, Scott English, Tom Mcleish and Fryatt were equal to everything thrown at them.

Eoin Mcquaid saw his 20-yard thunderbolt well saved before Lennon saw his shot saved and Harnwell pounced with a great finish to put the hosts two goals in front.

Woodbridge scored a late consolation, but Lynn held on for three deserved points.

Man-of-the-match: Liam Fryatt.