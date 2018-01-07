King’s Lynn Town return to top of Southern League

Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 3 Dorchester Town 0

King’s Lynn stormed stormed back to the top of the Southern League standings thanks to a fine first half display at home to Dorchester.

On an afternoon where the club announced the signing of Scotland under-21 international Cameron King, efforts from Leon Mettam (2) and Michael Clunan saw the Magpies brushed aside at The Walks.

A young Dorchester outfit began well, but the hosts were soon into their stride and laid siege on the visiting goal.

Midfielder Craig Parker saw his shot turned behind for a corner by Chris Weale, before the same played hooked another chance over the woodwork after fine work from Michael Gash.

Weale was called upon again when his outstretched leg foiled Cameron Norman midway through the first half.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 28th minutes after Clunan fired home from outside the box.

It was no more than the Linnets deserved and five minutes later Mettam doubled Lynn’s advantage with the simplest of tap-ins.

Lynn maintained their dominance and two minutes before the break, Mettam was brought down in the box before the striker picked himself up to smash home the resulting spot-kick.

The second half lacked the urgency of the first as Lynn comfortably saw the game out without too many scares.

Mettam missed a glorious chance to get his hat-trick when he headed straight at Weale from Simon Lappin’s free-kick.

At the other end Billy Lowes’ effort from the edge of the area went over the crossbar and Neil Martin’s shot followed a similar fate.

Mettam then shot over for Lynn and Sam Lanahan did the same for the visitors.

Substitute Tom Siddons, on for the final ten minutes, had a couple of efforts just over.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, R. Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan (L. Fryatt 68), Parker, Gash (Siddons 79), Mettam (Hilliard 74), Lappin, Subs not used: Frohawk, Watson.

Booked:Jarvis.

Scorers: Clunan 28. Mettam 33, 43 (pen).

Dorchester: Weale, Egan, Martin, Rose, Bowles , Winsper, Lanahan, Lowes, Blair (Brookes 68), Diaz, Bastick (Carmichael 46). Subs not used: Panesar-Dower and Griggs.

Booked: Winsper. Martin.

Attendance: 646