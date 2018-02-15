King’s Lynn Town’s injury woes beginning to ease

King’s Lynn Town’s injury woes could ease considerably over the next fortnight with Leon Mettam and Tom Ward among those set to return.

Striker Mettam is expected to feature in Saturday’s home clash against Banbury United at The Walks while defender Tom Ward is also edging closer to a playing comeback.

Mettam has been sidelined with a niggling hip injury and Ward has been undergoing some intense physiotherapy on a shoulder injury.

The prognosis on recent signing Cameron King isn’t so good.

King picked up ankle injury during the victory over Hereford and is expected to be sidelined for between four to six weeks.

The Linnets, who defeated the Puritans 2-1 in the reverse fixture back in November, remain top of the table by a point despite finding themselves without a fixture last weekend.

King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse admitted the break had come at the right time for his squad.

“A break is always good as it gives us chance to get some rest into some tired legs. We had a a few lads carrying knocks so the rest has certainly freshened the boys up.

“It’s a shame that the break came when it did as I thought we was playing some very good stuff.

“The lads have been training hard and the energy levels, and team spirit is high as we enter the business end of the season.”

On the visit of Banbury, Culverhouse added: “Banbury is going to be a tough game.

“We played well at their place, scored a couple of early goals and dictated most of the game.

“Fingers-crossed we can perform like that again in front of our fans.”