King’s Lynn Town’s title hopes in the balance

King’s Lynn Town’s hopes of winning the Southern League Premier Division title are hanging by a thread.

Lynn’s 1-0 reverse at Tiverton on Saturday – their sixth defeat of the season – leaves them seven points adrift of Hereford at the top of the table.

Lynn striker Leon Mettam was sent-off in Devon.

The Bulls cruised to a 2-0 win over Weymouth, who sit just below Lynn in the league standings.

Second half goals from Myrie-Williams and Keyon Reffell did the damage for Hereford as Weymouth stayed a point behind Lynn having played a game more.

Fourth-placed Kettering failed to take advantage of the Linnets’ slip-up as they were defeated 2-0 at Chesham United, who moved into the play-off positions as a result.

Lynn, who now look booked for a place in the play-offs, have 11 matches to play with games against Hereford, Slough (twice), Kettering and Chesham United among them.

On Saturday, Ian Culverhouse’s side will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Basingstoke Town.