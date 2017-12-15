King’s Lynn Town set for Slough Walks showdown

Evostik Southern League Premier Division leaders King’s Lynn Town tomorrow face a crunch home top-of-the-table fixture with Slough Town.

Seen by many as promotion favourites, the visitors have enjoyed cup runs but the downside has been a build-up of league fixtures postponed, leaving them having played six games fewer and 13 points worse off than their hosts.

The sixth-spot Rebels have been defeated just once on the road this season, by a single goal margin at Hereford.

Boss Ian Culverhouse said he was looking forward to getting back onto the pitch, in the Linnets’ final Walks home fixture before Christmas, following weekend defeat at Farnborough.

“I was disappointed that our game at Gosport was postponed because I wanted to get the lads back out and playing again as soon as possible,” he said.

“Quite correctly we all felt it after a performance like that and the best way for me would have been to have gone out, got the win and erased the bad memories.

“However we couldn’t play and the other downside is that Michael Clunan will now have to sit the Slough match out with Ryan Fryatt which limits my options greatly.”

Culverhouse praised tomorrow’s visitors: “I have to say that I am not overly surprised as to how they are doing.

“I was in charge when we went there at the end of last season and they controlled that game from start to finish.

“We had a very young and inexperienced side out that afternoon but their management and organisation impressed me greatly. It looked a good little set up down there and you know after missing out in last season’s play offs they will be very keen to go one better this year.

“They suffered a surprise defeat last weekend so I am expecting a very keenly fought match at ours on Saturday between two teams who have a lot to prove.

“We need to be so much better in all areas if we are to be successful on Saturday and only 100 per cent from everyone all over the park will do. We aren’t good enough to be carrying people, we all have to be on it week in, week out.”

Key midfielder Michael Clunan serves the last of his three-match ban and defender Ryan Fryatt’s suspension kicks in following his dismissal on Saturday in a 5-2 defeat at Farnborough.