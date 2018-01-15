King’s Lynn Town stay top despite firing blank on travels

Southern League

Premier Division

Frome Town 0

King’s Lynn Town Town 0

King’s Lynn Town failed to extend their lead at the top of the Southern League Premier Division after playing out their second goalless draw against Frome Town this season.

On an afternoon when promotion rivals Kettering Town and Weymouth were also held to draws and Hitchin Town lost, the Linnets were unable to produce that bit of quality in attack to take all three points.

The Robins enjoyed the better of the early exchanges with Darren Jefferies and Jon Davies both going close before Michael Gash saw his header tipped over the woodwork and Michael Clunan shot wide of the target.

Street was called into action to deny a Davies volley while Gash wasted a glorious chance at the other end when heading wide when it would have been easier to score.

Fellow frontman Leon Mettam saw his effort ruled out for offside and the closest Lynn came to breaking the deadlock after the interval was when Gash’s header came back off the base of the post.

The hosts could have snatched it late on but Jefferies fired wide after a fine run into the Lynn penalty area.

Frome Town: Crabtree, Miller, Withey, Roberts, Mapstone, Griffiths, Davies, Raynes, Page (Bath 72), Jeffries, Knight. Subs: Bath, Holland, Cleverley, J. Jeffries.

Booked: Miller, Withey

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, R Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker (King 76), Gash, Mettam, (Hilliard 76) Lappin, Subs not used: Siddons and Hawkins.

Attendance: 229.