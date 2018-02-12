King’s Lynn Town striker Siddons loaned out to Spalding

King’s Lynn striker Tom Siddons has joined Northern Premier League Division One North side Spalding United on a short-term loan deal.

Siddons, who has found the net 10 times for the Linnets, has linked up with Lincolnshire outfit to gain some valuable match time.

On the deal, Linnets manager Ian Culverhouse said: “Tom’s move to Spalding is to get him some valuable time on the pitch.

“He’s scored some crucial goals and very much remains a valuable member of my squad.”

Siddons made an immediate impact for Tulips, finding the back of the net seven minutes into Spalding’s 1-1 home draw against Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday.

The Linnets, who were without a game at the weekend, saw their lead at the top of the table cut to a point on Saturday following Hereford’s last-gasp home victory over Biggleswade.

The Bulls could replace Lynn at the top of the table tonight, should they beat Frome Town at Edgar Street.