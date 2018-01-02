King’s Lynn Town surrender Southern League top spot

Kettering Town 1 King’s Lynn Town 0

King’s Lynn Town surrendered top spot in the Southern League Premier Division after Kettering Town leapfrogged the Linnets at the summit.

Lynn dominated long periods of an absorbing New Year’s Day clash between two of the league’s heavyweights, but only had themselves to blame for not bringing their shooting boots to Latimer Park.

Midfielder Michael Clunan was the biggest culprit in front of goal as he missed from the penalty spot just five minutes before Kettering found the only goal through Aaron O’Connor.

Ian Culverhouse’s side found home goalkeeper Paul White in inspired form between the posts and were unable to find an equaliser on a bog of a pitch.

It was Lynn’s first New Year’s Day loss in 28 years in a game which saw the Poppies reduced to ten men after Michael Richens was sent-off for an off-the-ball incident with 12 minutes to play

Kettering: White, Bateman, Marshall, Solkhon, Toseland; Stohrer, Milnes (Stevens 67), Richens, Meikle (Thomas 90); Howe, O’Connor (Hoenes 90). Subs: Akindi, Hoenes, Stevens, Thomas, Snow.

Booked: White, Toseland, Howe.

Sent-off: Richens.

Scorer: O’Connor 20.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracey, Gaughran, Ward, Fryatt, Clunan, Jarvis, Gash, Mettam (Hawkins 67), Lappin (Parker 67). Subs: Hawkins, Parker, Siddons, McQuaid, Frary.

Booked: Mettam.

Attendance: 1,019.