King’s Lynn Town swoop for the King

King’s Lynn Town have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Cameron King.

King, 22, had a long association with Norwich City having joined the Canaries at the age of eight.

He signed a two year professional contract at Carrow Road in May 2014 and made his debut for their senior team against Shrewsbury Town in the League Cup, aged 19.

The Bury St Edmunds-based player was released by Norwich in June 2016 having suffered from migraines while playing, but following medical advice he was able to return to the pitch a few months later.

King later signed for Thetford Town in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division before putting pen-to-paper with League of Ireland Premier Division outfit Shamrock Rovers last August.

The youngster, who can play in the centre or left-side of midfield, has one Scottish Under 21 international appearance to his name.

Lynn, whose scheduled fixture at Gosport Borough has been postponed tonight, have applied for international clearance.

Lynn hope King will be included in the squad for the trip to Frome Town on Saturday.