King’s Lynn Town travel to face the Canaries

Eleven months ago Ian Culverhouse suffered a rude awakening after taking charge of his first King’s Lynn Town game at Hitchin.

Culverhouse could only watch and cringe from the sidelines as he side suffered a 5-0 mauling at the hands of the Canaries.

Almost a year on, the Linnets chief has turned the club from a mid-table side at best into serious contenders for promotion.

It has been a remarkable turnaround in a league containing non-league powerhouses such as Hereford FC, Kettering Town and Weymouth.

Tomorrow, the Linnets will be hoping to wipe away the memories of Culverhouse’s first match in the dugout with another positive result on their travels.

Culverhouse is quite happy to let his players do the taking on the pitch and, after conceding only one goal in their last three away games, he will be confident his side can continue their good form in Hertfordshire.

When the two sides met at The Walks earlier in the season, second half goals from Craig Parker and Michael Gash were good enough to see the Linnets to a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Tomorrow sees all of Lynn’s promotion rivals at home.

Hereford host Banbury at Edgar Street, Slough take on Merthyr while Kettering Town entertain Biggleswade and Weymouth welcome Farnborough.

Tuesday’s Norfolk Senior Cup quarter-final against Norwich United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A new date is yet to be advised, although on Tuesday Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve Tweeted: “So looks 99 per cent like the first team will play Hereford on Tuesday and the reserves will play the same night at Norwich United in the Norfolk Senior Cup.”