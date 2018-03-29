Kings of the comeback as Lynn net twice in 90 seconds late on

Southern League

Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 2

Basingstoke 1

King’s Lynn Town are fast becoming the comeback specialists of the Southern League after two late goals completed another midweek thriller at The Walks.

Toby Hilliard was the hero against Hereford on a memorable night back in January, but this time it was the turn of another substitute in Cameron King to seal another dramatic three points.

An 84th-minute own goal saw the Linnets cancel out Sam Deadfield’s opener before King pounced less than 90 seconds later to wrap up another crucial success in the club’s quest for promotion.

King, who has only recently returned from injury, said: “It’s all about keeping the pressure on league leaders Hereford.

“We can only concentrate on ourselves by keep winning games and that’s what we are doing at the minute.

“On a personal note, it was good coming back, getting a goal and helping the lads in any way I could.

“Before I scored I think it was the second or third time that we’d had an effort cleared off the line.

“The ball came to me and it bobbled a bit. I just hit it and the ball has gone over a couple of players and into the roof of the net.”

The former Norwich City FA Youth Cup winner said it was a relief to be back after two months out with an ankle problem.

“It was horrible and every footballer will tell you the same,” admitted King. “Watching your team play it, but we all go through it at some time.

“You just have to remain mentally strong as you know you’ll come out the other side.

“I’ve worked very hard to get back and I’ve still got a few per cent to go before I’m fully fit, but I’m getting there.”

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Lappin (King 73), Clunan, Parker, Hilliard, Mettam (Siddons 60), Hawkins (Gash 77), Subs not used: Frary and Jarvis.

Booked: Hilliard, Clunan.

Scorers: Demuria (own goal) 84, King 85.

Basingstoke: McAdden, Wohlfiel, Bennett, Hollamby (Deadfield 19) , Demuria, Bayliss, Collier, Kennedy, Bunting, Smart, McKnight. Subs: Goater, Deadfield, Braithwaite, McGuiness, Macauley.

Scorer: Deadfield 36.

Attendance 581.

Referee: Mr A. Wilson (Boston).