Late Brady goal puts Gayton in Norfolk Primary showdown

Norfolk Primary Cup Semi-finals
Tugas United 0
Gayton United Res 1
Gayton United Reserves are celebrating reaching the Norfolk Primary Cup final after a last-four 1-0 success at Central & South Norfolk League side Tugas United.
Corey Brady bagged the all-important extra-time winner for the Anglian Combination Division Four outfit after the scores were blank at full-time.
In the other semi, North West Norfolk League side AFC Walpole missed out at home to Celt Rangers 1-4. Luke Whyatt bagged the consolation.
AFC Lynn are chasing a NWNL double and they had a 4-1 League Cup win over Birchwood with goals from Jamie Burgess, Alan Cook 2, and Ryan Juby.
Sam Hewitt’s strike ensured Division Two leaders Gayton A beat Pentney 1-0, but both Hunstanton and AFC Walpole have games in hand over Gayton.