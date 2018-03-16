Late Brady goal puts Gayton in Norfolk Primary showdown

Have your say

Norfolk Primary Cup Semi-finals

Tugas United 0

Gayton United Res 1

Gayton United Reserves are celebrating reaching the Norfolk Primary Cup final after a last-four 1-0 success at Central & South Norfolk League side Tugas United.

Corey Brady bagged the all-important extra-time winner for the Anglian Combination Division Four outfit after the scores were blank at full-time.

In the other semi, North West Norfolk League side AFC Walpole missed out at home to Celt Rangers 1-4. Luke Whyatt bagged the consolation.

AFC Lynn are chasing a NWNL double and they had a 4-1 League Cup win over Birchwood with goals from Jamie Burgess, Alan Cook 2, and Ryan Juby.

Sam Hewitt’s strike ensured Division Two leaders Gayton A beat Pentney 1-0, but both Hunstanton and AFC Walpole have games in hand over Gayton.