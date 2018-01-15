Late goals dent Swaffham Town’s promotion bid

Thurlow Nunn

Division One

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town v Fakenham Town Pictured: Josh Mayhew scoring from the penalty spot PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Swaffham Town 1

Framlingham Town 2

Two goals in the last three minutes saw Swaffham Town’s promotion hopes suffer a major blow at Shoemakers Lane.

The high-flying Pedlars looked on course to maintain top spot in the division thanks to Alex Vincent’s 17th minute strike, but visiting Framlingham had other ideas.

They levelled with three minutes to go following a headed goal from a free-kick taken just inside the Swaffham half.

The visitors made it 2-1 a minute into added time with another headed goal from a set-piece after a contentious corner decision.

It was a true captain’s display from James Mayhew as he bagged both of the goals for the Castlemen, who are now level on points with table-topping Whitton United.

The result ended Swaffham’s short stay at the top.

The promotion-chasing Pedlars, who were left to rue a number of spurned opportunities in the first half, are without a game this weekend.

n In the same division, there was also disappointment for mid-table Downham Town, who suffered a second consecutive defeat with a 2-0 reverse against Norwich CBS at the Memorial Field.

After the game, Downham boss Paul Neary took to social media to reflect his displeasure at his side’s latest performance.

Neary Tweeted: “Apologies sent to all of the supporters who paid and braved the cold to watch that performance today.

“As a group we reflect, move on and up.”

In the Premier Division, Fakenham Town endured an afternoon to forget at freescoring Stowmarket Town.

Stowmarket went into Saturday’s home encounter two points adrift of second-placed Coggeshall Town in the league standings.

But Fakenham’s hosts were in seventh heaven after this result saw them leapfrog their rivals into second spot.

Josh Mayhew continued his prolific campaign with two goals in the rout, taking his tally in 2017/18 to 39.

David Kempson, Amar Lewis, Dave Cowley, Luke Read and Ollie Brown were also on target as the Old Gold and Blacks wrapped up a convincing 7-1 victory.

The Ghosts, who found themselves 5-1 down at the interval, registered through a Josh Youngs header.