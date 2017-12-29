Linnets face Poppies showdown

Ian Culverhouse has every faith in Lynn’s experienced players when they face their biggest test of the season so far on Monday.

League leaders King’s Lynn Town have a poor record against second-placed Kettering Town in recent meetings between the two teams.

But the Linnets manager believes his players will need little motivation for the top-of-the-table showdown at Latimer Park.

Culverhouse said: “These are the types of matches we’re in the game for and our experience in the dressing room will be vital.

“It’s the type of match our experienced players in the squad will thrive on and the big players turn up for the big games.

“They’ve got hundreds of games under their belts at a good level so I won’t have to say anything to them.

“We know what we’ve got to do against the teams around us and this will be our first real big test.”

The high-flying Poppies have only lost one game in their last ten matches.

They followed up last weekend’s 6-0 success over Dunstable Town with a 4-2 victory at St Neots on Boxing Day with two goals from Rene Howe and one each for Aaron O’Connor and Mathew Stevens.

It moved them to within a point of the Linnets at the top of the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier.

A positive result would really signal Lynn’s title intentions going into 2018, but Culverhouse is under no illusions about the task facing his side.

“Kettering are a very, very strong side,” admitted Culverhouse.

“They’ve got good pace up front and are very physical so we’ve got to find a way of dealing with that.

“It will be tough but we’ve got to find a way to win a football match.”

The Lynn boss remains completely disillusioned with the current state of the pitch at The Walks.

On Boxing Day, the Linnets saw two points go begging when they drew 1-1 with St Ives on home soil.

After the game a furious Culverhouse said: “You want to be able to stamp your authority on sides when you play at home, but we can’t do that because of the pitch.

“Why should you have to adapt the way you play for your home games? It’s just wrong.

“We tried to play the diamond system against St Ives. It is a passing system that makes players get on the ball and pass it from the back.

“It allows you to play into pockets and areas, but we weren’t able to do that, especially on that pitch.”

