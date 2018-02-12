Magic McQuaid makes his mark for King’s Lynn Town

Eoin McQuaid continued his rich vein of goalscoring form on Saturday, as King’s Lynn Town Reserves thumped Team Bury at the Walks.

The youngster netted a second hat-trick in the space of a month as Lynn’s second string triumphed 4-0.

McQuaid, who scored his first goal for the senior team the previous Saturday, also registered a treble for the reserves in their 4-2 victory over Halstead at the start of January.

Also on target for Lynn Reserves was new signing Ben Matthews, who despite joining just the day before the game got off to a dream start at his new club.

Having started this season with Chatters Town where he was team captain, Matthews moved to the Hares in November where he scored four times in seven matches before earning a move to Lynn.

Going in the opposite direction was striker Toby Allen, who rejoined March from Lynn earlier this week.

In the same division, Swaffham Town picked up a point as they drew 2-2 with Little Oakley at Shoemakers Lane.

Little Oakley opened the scoring on a tough playing surface due to poor weather conditions before the Pedlars equalised just two minutes later when Matthew Prudence converted a Joe Jackson cross.

Oakley retook the lead before half-time to give Swaffham an uphill battle in the second-half and it took a wonderful double save from Sam Pishorn to prevent Oakley from adding to their lead.

Ten minutes from time, Danny Tindall smashed home from eight yards out to give the home side a hard fought point.

Downham Town returned to winning ways in the league with a 2-1 victory against Braintree Town Reserves at the Memorial Field.

Ben Baxter-Hunt was on target with both goals. His first was a composed finish and his second was a tap-in from close range following good work from Simon Bird.

In the Premier Division, Fakenham Town’s home clash against Godmanchester Rovers was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Clipbush Park.

n Swaffham Town’s under-18 team host Dereham Town on Thursday in a game that is likely to decide the Thurlow Nunn Youth North Division title.