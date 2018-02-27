Mettam sees red as King’s Lynn Town lose in Devon

Southern League

Premier Division

Tiverton Town 1

King’s Lynn Town 0

King’s Lynn Town striker Leon Mettam saw red as the Linnets’ eight-match unbeaten run came crashing to an end in Devon.

Substitute Mettam had only been on the field for a few minutes when his tackle on Tiverton’s Ben Mammola resulted in a straight red.

Mettam’s departure appeared to come out of frustration as Lynn failed to make their possession and chances count.

The hosts named on-loan goalkeeper, Alexis Andre Jr, as their man-of-the-match after keeping Lynn at bay with a string of fine stops when the score was goalless.

This would be only Tiverton’s third-ever victory over the Linnets and time after time during his Tivvy career, especially this season, Tom Bath has weighed in with crucial goals.

The hosts began on the front foot and a lead at half-time would have been no more than they deserved.

An early corner was cleared off the line after Lynn keeper Alex Street had gone walkabout.

When Street did the same soon after, closing down the on-rushing Levi Landricombe, Jordan Rogers’ shot from distance landed agonisingly wide of the target.

At the other end, Andre Jr denied Michael Gash from opening the scoring after getting on the end of a Simon Lappin free-kick before denying the same player shortly after.

Street did well to keep out a pile-driver from Bath and then managed to regain his composure quick enough to deny Hall from the rebound.

Jamie Short’s dipping effort was well turned over by Street before a full-stretch Tom Gardner blocked a Ryan Jarvis cross after a quick free-kick had caught the Tiverton defence napping.

Mettam’s quick departure saw Lynn try to keep possession and frustrate the Yellows.

Five minutes from time, the impressive George Rigg and Short combined well down the right before the latter crossed for Bath to drill home in the far corner.