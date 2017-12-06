Mo-raising Gaywood King’s Lynn League strike treble against Shouldham

King’s Lynn Sunday League

With a change in league composition for both Division 1 and 2, Gaywood Athletic and Shouldham faced each other as two of the three newly promoted teams.

DIVISION 1

An early Shouldham onslaught was weathered by the Gaywood defence who were 3-0 ahead by half-time with goals through Ryan Juby and a brace from Curtis Morais.

Despite a number of Shouldham chances, Morais scored another for his hat-trick and Sam Hewitt completed the scoring for 5-0 and a deserved clean sheet from goalkeeper Jamie Smalley.

CSKA Emneth 1st team travelled to Chilvers and the defending champions beat the title favourites 3-6 after an even first half. A huge result for CSKA, a hat-trick from Toby Allen and further goals from Max Mattless, Jake Miller and an own goal. In response, a brace from Kris Smith and a goal from Jamie Burgess were not enough.

The Woodsman’s Cottage travelled to Downham to face newly promoted Southery ASA. Despite a Jordan Jolly away goal, Southery took the points 3-1 with goals from Jack Gould, Tom Peel and Simon Bird.

DIVISION 2

Title favourites CSKA Reserves started their campaign with a hard fought 0-2 win against Clenchwarton Victory despite a number of their regulars not being available. Goals from Ashton Hodgeson and Brad Kennedy sealed the win with Man of the Match going to an impressive Aaron Watson who was in goal.

Long Sutton entertained a strong Sutton St. James team. Goals from Brandon England, Brad Fox, Jamie Taylor were enough for the hosts. In reply, Matt Eaton scored.

CAMBS SUNDAY

cENTENARY CUP

Division 2 side Gorefield won 3-5 away to March Athletic in the 1st Round. A brace from Tom Crowson and Ricky Papworth with a fifth from Jamie Cobbin were enough.