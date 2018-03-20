Morris Armitage sponsors Downham-based academy

A goalkeeping school based in Downham has gained sponsorship through local estate agents Morris Armitage to provide training kit for all their goalkeepers.

Well-known West Norfolk stopper Nathan Nicholls started Gkacademy in 2012, doing private sessions with a number of players between the posts.

Nicholls now works with more than 20 local goalkeepers on a weekly basis and last year expanded, taking on another coach due to rising numbers.

He also coaches the goalkeepers at King’s Lynn Town Football Club.