Murphy magic inspires Shouldham in Sunday Senior Cup

Shouldham booked their place in the last four of the Sunday Senior Norfolk Cup after John Murphy inspired them to a comfortable victory over league rivals West Lynn Sunday.

A dominant first half display saw Murphy open the scoring with a cross-cum-shot before the same player doubled Shouldham’s advantage with a spectacular individual effort.

Murphy completed his hat-trick with a tap-in and although West Lynn fought back it was Martyn Williams who rounded off an excellent 4-0 victory.

Southery ASA were 2-0 up against Norwich and District Sunday League team Qube, with goals from Matty Weeds and Marcus Cumberbatch.

But the visitors fought back well to secure a 5-2 success by the final whistle.

Lynn Sunday League

Division One

Game of the day in Division One was at England’s Hope for a top-of-the table clash against CSKA Emneth.

A hard-fought contest resulted in the three points going Hope’s way with a 3-2 victory.

Goals from Cory Collins, James Dougal, Ben Norman were enough to keep the title a three-horse race.

Jess Hemmings and Max Mattless replied for CSKA.

Division Two

Division Two leaders CSKA Reserves finally saw their unbeaten run come to an end as fellow title contenders Sutton St James showed their promotion credentials with a hard-fought 2-1 home win.

Goals from Jake Lally and Jack Murley were enough for the hosts despite a CSKA response from Sam Garrod.

Clenchwarton Victory entertained Ingoldisthorpe for 2-2 and a share of the points.

Clenchwarton scored through Paul Stone and Alex Thaxton, while Shaun Germaney and Connor Scores added one each for the visitors.

Tydd St Mary made the trip to Long Sutton Sunday and, despite scoring through Rhys Nichols, were on the wrong end of a 5-1 scoreline.

Calvin Bird, Aron John, Jamie Taylor and a brace from Andrew Baker found the back of the net for Long Sutton.