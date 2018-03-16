Neary praises his Downham cup ‘heroes’

Paul Neary described his Downham Town players as “heroes” after they booked their place in the final of the Norfolk Senior Cup.

The Memorial Field outfit beat Anglian Combination Division One leaders Wymondham Town 3-0 at Norfolk County FA’s Football Development Centre, sealing their place in April’s Carrow Road showdown for the first time in almost 50 years.

Goals from Jon Sykes, Ben Baxter-Hunt and Euan Pritchard secured Downham’s place in the final of the county’s oldest cup competition, to the delight of manager Neary.

He said: “It’s an incredible achievement for us, I’m so proud of all of the lads and everyone behind the scenes at the club.

“We have made a lot of progress this year and it shows just how far we have come, lots of people wouldn’t have given us a chance of making it to the semi-finals let alone the final.

“I’m delighted for the boys, they deserve to enjoy this and I am sure they will.

“It’s great to have something to look forward to, tonight was a special night for the club and the final will be another night to remember for all of us.

“Everything I asked of the team, they did; they are cup heroes for the club and I couldn’t be happier.”

Neary’s side take on Bostik League Division One North Norwich United, at Norwich City on Monday, April 30.

Town, who are in 12th spot in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, return to league action this evening (Friday) when they welcome King’s Lynn Town Reserves.