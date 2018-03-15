Norfolk Senior Cup holders Windmill deny King’s Lynn Leaguers Chilvers Carrow final spot

LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

NORFOLK SUNDAY SENIOR CUP SEMI-FINAL

Chilvers made the county-wide trek to Yarmouth to take on the current holders Windmill with a place in the Carrow Road final at stake.

It was widely regarded that whoever wins this semi-final would go on to win the final, so a lot was on the line.

Windmill took a first half lead from a hotly-disputed corner before doubling their lead on 15 minutes. Chilvers pulled one back on 20 minutes when they scored from a rebound after a missed penalty.

With half-time approaching Chilvers were firmly back in the tie with an equaliser before Windmill again grabbed the lead before the break.

Chilvers came out battling but Windmill were standing firm and extended their lead to 4-2 with five minutes remaining.

Chilvers missed a penalty almost straight from the re-start before pulling one back right at the death.

Scorers: James Tricks, Kris Smith, Jack Johnson.

NORFOLK SUNDAY JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINAL

Shouldham, like Chilvers, were away but made the shorter journey to Eaton Park, Norwich, to take on Silver Fox, a more unknown side, but in good form.

Silver Fox took the lead 20 minutes in before both sides traded further goals to give Fox a 2-1 half-time lead. Shouldham weren’t out of this game and came out second half really giving it a good go before Fox scored a third.

Shouldham pulled another one back to make it 3-2. Fox then went up a gear to convincingly make the final 6-2.

Scorers: Darren Street, Alex Oughton.

CAMBs CENTENARY CUP SEMI-FINAL

Gorefield were the sole remaining Cambs side left in county action and are having a fantastic season in both league and cups.

Ickleton were the visitors to Wolf Lane and left with a place in the final (which takes place at Soham Town), 2-1, which left Gorefield to rue what might have been.

Scorer: Wayne Morton.

The KLDSL said they are very proud of Chilvers, Shouldham and Gorefield for all reaching their respective county semi-finals and putting up a good effort before all unluckily succumbing to good footballing sides.

DIVISION TWO

Long Sutton and West Lynn fought out a tough 1-1 draw with Sutton missing the chance to close the gap on the top two. Ryan Howard scored for Sutton with Lynn scoring through James Ringwood.

CSKA Reserves continue to lead the way and beat bottom club Ingoldisthorpe 9-2. The result leaves them five points clear at the top but they could be caught if teams win their games in hand.

Kyle Hitchcock bagged both for ’Thorpe but they were undone by a Nathan Watson treble, a Connor Ratcliffe double and further goals by Ryan Barnes, Brad Kennedy, Joe Lee and Josh Lester.