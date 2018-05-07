Outgoing King’s Lynn Town boss Culverhouse was never staying on at the Walks

Ian Culverhouse’s appetite to remain in football management remains strong - but the departing King’s Lynn Town boss has confirmed that it won’t be at The Walks.

Culverhouse dispelled rumours that he might have reconsidered his position had the Linnets won their home Southern League play-off final against Slough Town this afternoon.

And after suffering an agonising 2-1 defeat in front of almost 3,000 football fans - Lynn’s biggest gate since the club was reformed - the former Norwich City defender revealed that staying in the hot seat was never on the agenda.

Addressing the media for one final time, Culverhouse said: “I’ve enjoyed every minute of working and being with these players, they have given me everything, but there is too much baggage in the background.

“I handed my notice in back in January. It was always that, the club knew that and nothing has changed.

“It’s a great football club with a great group of players and it’s up for someone to come in now and take it on.

“It gives someone the opportunity to try to do what I haven’t quite managed and that’s take the club up.”

Rather than divulge the full reasons for his departure, a clearly-emotional Culverhouse preferred to heap praise on the players.

“The boys have been magnificent and what a season they have had,” said the outgoing boss.

“Just to fall short how we have is heartbreaking for the players and I really do feel for them. I am proud of what they’ve achieved.

“I’ve just said to them in there that they have got nothing to be sorry about as they have done this football club proud.

“I just don’t think we played today. We were never in control of the game and that’s a shame on the biggest stage.

“We just didn’t stamp our authority on them. It became a bit scrappy, a bit like a basketball match and a battle.

“Fair play to Slough and I wish them all the best in the Conference South. Neil (Baker) and Jon (Underwood) have done a magnificent job there.”

Today’s big match was marred by crowd trouble on the final whistle and there were a few unsavoury scenes involving a number of home supporters.

A number of arrests are believed to have been made, while Slough fans , who were kept in the ground for almost an hour after the game, took to social media to say that one of the supporters’ coaches had been damaged.

After the game, the Slough Supporters Trust Tweeted: “We’re on our way home after a police escort from the ground out of King’s Lynn.

“Thank you to Norfolk Police and the King’s Lynn stewards who kept the situation under control.

“We know it was frustrating but it’s better to be sure people are safe. Back to Arbour Park we go.”

The play-off defeat, Lynn’s fourth at the final hurdle, leaves the managerless Linnets facing another season of Step Three football.

It is believed that former player-assistant manager Gary Mills, ex-boss Tommy Taylor, Dennis Greene and former Gainsborough Trinity boss Dave Frecklington have all expressed an interest in the vacant managerial position.