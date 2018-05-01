Play-off mission accomplished, now Parker wants King’s Lynn to complete the job

It has been a dream first season for King’s Lynn Town midfielder Craig Parker that can only be bettered by securing promotion.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has chipped in with 11 goals this campaign and knows it would be an amazing feat if the club can go up through the play-offs.

Parker, who has already accomplished one mission by helping Lynn to a top-five finish, knows that the team will have to be at their best against Weymouth on Wednesday if they are to progress to the final on Bank Holiday Monday.

Fresh from his two-goal return against Chesham United at the weekend, Parker said: “They are a good team.

“However so are we and we always feel confident of winning games whenever and whoever we face.

“Our aim when I joined the club in the summer was to make the play-offs and we have now done that.

“We know that we need two more wins for promotion and we will be going all out to achieve that.

“It was important to gain home advantage for both games and now we must take advantage of it.”

The two league encounters against Weymouth saw the Terras collect four points from the fixtures against Lynn, courtesy of a 3-1 home win and a 1-1 draw at The Walks back in January.

The winners of Wednesday’s match will play either Kettering or Slough in the final on Bank Holiday Monday.

Looking ahead to Wednesday night, Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve said: “We have all enjoyed a season of memorable football at the Walks.

“It would be marvellous, not only for the club, but the town in general if we could gain promotion and bring back Step Two football to West Norfolk.

“It’s ten seasons since the former club played at that level, which is far too long for a town like King’s Lynn.

“Early indications are that there has been a good response to the online purchase ticket scheme, which is encouraging for a healthy gate.

“I would ask the people not only of the town, but the surrounding area, to come along and support us and get behind the team.

“Weymouth are a very good side, but on our day the team are a match for anyone in this division.”