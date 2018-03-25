Redditch victory put King’s Lynn Town in touching distance of play-offs

Redditch United 0 King’s Lynn Town 1

Striker Michael Gash’s 11th goal of the campaign all but confirmed King’s Lynn Town’s place in the Southern League Premier Division play-offs.

The only goal of the game came when Gash climbed highest inside the box to head home a Simon Lappin set-piece past home goalkeeper Ethan Ross.

Lynn’s latest win, the 12th on their travels in the league this season, means they are now 22 points clear of the chasing pack just outside the play-off places.

It will now take a momentous effort for anyone to stop Ian Culverhouse’s troops from ensuring they have, at the very least, an extended season.

If sixth-placed Tiverton fail to beat Frome at home on Tuesday night and the Linnets are victorious over Basingstoke Town at The Walks then a play-off place will be theirs.

A hard-working and patient Lynn side once again showed why they are promotion contenders at The Trico Stadium with a confident display.

The victory gave a stubborn Linnets rearguard their 18th clean sheet of the campaign.

Redditch: Ross, Wright, Fox, Jackman (Gibson 66), Fishwick, Muton, Dunkley (Davie 71), Sammons, Fleetwood, Weir, Page. Subs not used: McKenzie, Ezewele.

Booked: Page

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan, Hilliard (Mettam 60), Gash, Hawkins (Parker 60), Lappin. Subs not used: Siddons, King, Frary.

Booked: Lappin, Norman.

Scorer: Gash 63.

Attendance: 381.