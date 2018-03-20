Robbie steps down as King’s Lynn Town Reserves boss

King’s Lynn Town Reserves manager Robbie Back has stepped down from his role at The Walks.

Back, who spent three years in the hot seat, said: “After a recent bout of illness and extra work commitments, I no longer feel that I can give the full effort and commitment to the the reserve team manager’s job.

“It’s a decision that I haven’t taken lightly and I have spoken with Ian (Culverhouse) and thought that the time was right to step aside.

“During my time I have introduced the women’s team back to the club and and also worked hard to provide a strong link with the King’s Lynn Elite set-up.

“I’m heartbroken to be stepping down but my family and my own health comes first.

“I will remain in the background for the remainder of the season.”

Ashley Taylor will take take over the reins until the end of the season, with Adam Seal continuing his role as assistant.

Taylor’s role starts tonight when the reserves travel to Framlingham.

In Friday night’s Thurlow Nunn Division One derby, Kieran Hamilton’s opener was cancelled out by Ben Baxter-Hunt as Lynn Reserves drew 1-1 at Downham Town.

On Saturday, braces from Matthew Blackford, Joe Jackson and Matthew Prudence and an Alex Vincent effort saw Swaffham Town defeat AFC Sudbury Reserves 7-0 at Shoemakers Lane.

Tonight, Fakenham Town host Yarmouth Town in the Premier Division.