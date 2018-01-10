Shouldham triumph in fine advert for King’s Lynn Sunday League

Lynn Sunday League

Sponsored by Double G Clothing

Five second half goals saw Shouldham run out 9-4 winners over Gaywood Athletic in Division One in a great advert for Sunday football.

Gaywood had dominated the fifth meeting in six games between the two sides to lead 3-1 thanks to goals from Ryan Juby (2) and debutant Karl Tansley.

Joseph Malby replied for Shouldham, who took control in the second 45 minutes with further efforts from Williams (2), John Murphy and Malby to seal three valuable points.

James Davies was on target with Gaywood’s fourth.

Southery ASA travelled to CSKA Emneth and, despite a goal from Matthew Weeds, were outclassed by a strong CSKA team with a hat-trick from Toby Allen and goals from Scott Wylie and Jock Rawson.

England’s Hope entertained Chilvers for another top-of-the-table clash.

It was the visitors who took the points with an emphatic 5-0 victory.

A brace from James Tricks and further goals from Ben Oliver, Ryan Scott and Joseph Jackson ended the scoring.

Division Two leaders CSKA Reserves continued their unbeaten run with a 6-1 success at Ingoldisthorpe.

After a scrappy opening, CSKA started to pass the ball well with Sam Garrod scoring four goals with a superb display of finishing.

A supporting role from Connor Ratcliffe, who scored a brace, completed the 6-1 scoreline.

Lewis Herbert replied for the hosts.

Title contenders West Lynn beat Long Sutton Sunday 1-0 with a goal from Adam Leadley.

Fellow contenders Sutton St James defeated Gorefield 4-2.