Super Shouldham condemn CSKA to another defeat

County Cup semi-finalists Shouldham produced the Lynn Sunday League shock of the day at the weekend.

Two goals from Joseph Malby and efforts from John Murphy and Daniel Murphy were enough to take the Division One points during a brilliant 4-3 success against CSKA Emneth at the Thomas Clarkson Academy.

CSKA Emneth netted through Lewis Thompson and a Kieron Hamilton brace, but it was not enough to avoid a third defeat in four games.

England’s Hope continued their fine run of form with another strong display against Woodman’s Cottage.

Having reversed this fixture because of pitch conditions, Hope took full advantage with a 7-2 victory.

A brace from both Paul Richardson and Joe Whyborn continued their run of scoring and additional goals from Dylan Petit, Ben Jimson and an own goal completed the scoring.

In response, Woodman’s Cottage scored through Kai Scott-Henson and Matty Thomas.

In Division Two, CSKA Reserves extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points with a great display of finishing against Clenchwarton Victory at the Lynnsport 3G.

Despite early Clenchwarton pressure, CSKA began to pass the ball around in a style to reflect their status as league leaders.

Despite a goal from Harry Collison for Clenchwarton, CSKA Reserves scored through a Nathan Watson brace, Phil Franklin, Ryan Barnes and Lewis Bass in a 5-1 win.

There continues to be a strong chasing pack and with neither Sutton StJames or Long Sutton in action, it was down to Gorefield to show their title credentials.

A strong 4-0 victory against Ingoldisthorpe on a difficult pitch at River Lane was enough for Gorefield to start climbing the table.

Goals from Jamie Leet, Tom Crowson, Wayne Morton and Gary Green completed the scoring.

West Lynn entertained a Tydd St Mary outfit still looking for their first point of the season.

Despite poor conditions underfoot both teams played in an entertaining game.

But it was West Lynn who secured the three points with another goal from Adam Leadley and further efforts from Joe Addly and Ashley Smith.