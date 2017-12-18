Super Swaffham go top with 11th straight win

Thurlow Nunn Division One

Swaffham Town 2

Debenham LC 0

Swaffham Town manager Paul Hunt has urged his team to use Saturday’s victory against Debenham LC as a springboard to try to stay top for the remainder of the season.

The Pedlars leapfrogged Woodbridge Town, who were without a weekend game, into top spot with a 2-0 victory over Debenham LC.

It was Swaffham’s 11th league win on the bounce and after the game Hunt said: “You are always aiming to get to the top.

“Now we’ve managed that, the aim is to stay there for as long as possible. That is the next battle for us and we know that won’t be easy.”

On Saturday’s performance, Hunt added: “I was really proud of the tempo and intensity the boys played with in the second half and the way they ground out the three points in testing conditions.

“We didn’t really get going in the first-half so reassessed what we needed to do at half-time and then we really took the game to Debenham in the second half and got our deserved rewards.

“It is always nice to be top of the league but it doesn’t mean that much at this time of the year.”

Although perhaps not at their best, a gritty display was enough to grasp the three points from a Debenham side that seemed determined to go home with a point.

The falling temperatures did not help Swaffham’s cause, but the pitch and conditions held out long enough for the Pedlars to break down their opposition.

The breakthrough came in the 70th minute when Joe Jackson was brought down in the box and Ryan Pearson converted from the spot.

Pearson claimed a second seven minutes later, shooting from 20 yards by lobbing the visiting goalkeeper.

Although home shot-stopper Sam Pishorn had a relatively quiet 90 minutes, he commanded his area bravely when called upon.

Swaffham’s back four stood strong, the midfield were fluent throughout, while their strike force were thwarted several times by the visiting goalkeeper.