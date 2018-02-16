Swaffham game is must-win says Pedlars manager Hunt

Swaffham Town manager Paul Hunt believes tomorrow’s trip to Framlingham Town is a must win game for the Pedlars if they are to stay in the Thurlow Nunn Division One promotion hunt.

Hunt’s side are currently fourth in the league standings, one place behind and three points behind Framlingham – who have played three games less than the Shoemakers Lane outfit.

Victory will keep the Pedlars in the promotion mix and Hunt is out for revenge after his side were beaten by the Suffolk outfit on home soil in January.

Hunt said: “It is a must win for us really. We want to make sure that we are still in the promotion mix at the end of the season and to give us a chance of doing that we need to pick up as many points as possible between now and the end of the season.

“The last three have been frustrating, we haven’t got what we deserved from the games but we are still in with a shout

“There is still a lot of football to be played, a lot of points up for grabs and most of the sides above us still have to play each other.

“If we can focus on ourselves and get back to winning ways against Framlingham it will put us in a really good place

“I am not getting carried away, we will keep doing what we have done all season and see where we end up.”

Elsewhere in Division One, Downham Town travel to Debenham LC, looking to build momentum after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Braintree Town Reserves.

Memorial Field boss Paul Neary reckons his side are in good shape going into the end of the season.

“We are in good shape, we have got an important semi-final coming up and I want to make sure we go into it on a high.

“We were superb against Braintree Town Reserves on Saturday and I am looking for more of the same at Debenham this weekend.”

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division tomorrow, Fakenham Town travel to Godmanchester Rovers looking to continue their bid to avoid the drop from the Eastern Counties League top-flight.

The Ghosts should have played host to Rovers last Saturday but the match was postponded due to a waterlogged pitch.

Clipbush Park chief Andy Cunningham thinks the game is an excellent opportunity for his side to go out and play with the pressure off them.

“The pressure is on us in most games at the moment,” said Cunningham.

“But against the top sides it is really a free hit.

“No one expects us to get anything from the game, so we can go focus on ourselves and try get something from it.”