Swaffham Town begin 2018 in gr-eight style

Thurlow Nunn Division One

Needham Market Reserves 0

Swaffham Town 8

League leaders Swaffham Town made a thrilling start to the New Year with an eight-goal blitz at Needham Market Reserves on Saturday.

First-half braces from Alex Vincent and Mathew Prudence set the tone with Joe Jackson adding another as the Pedlars went into the interval with an unassailable 5-0 lead.

It took just four minutes into the second half for number six to be scored.

Vincent’s corner from the left found Danny Tindall on the edge of the area and, without the ball touching the ground, Tindall controlled, turned and volleyed home into the top right-hand corner for the goal of the match.

Not to be outdone, substitute Luke Reed, who had replaced Matthew Gilchrist nine minutes earlier, fired home from 20 yards before Jackson became the third player to score a double eight minutes from time.

n At Shoemakers Lane, Swaffham Town Reserves held their own goal fest with a convincing 6-1 victory over Hemsby in Division Three of the Anglian Comination.

On target for Swaffham’s second string were: Sam Loomes (2), Tommy Hunt, Kieran Bruce, Blake Stangroome and Connor Germaney.

Downham Town 1

March Town United 2

Downham Town saw their recent good form come to an end with a derby defeat at the hands of March Town United.

Ben Baxter-Hunt had an early effort ruled out for offside before the Hares opened up a two-goal lead through Jack Brand and Michael Chow at the Memorial Field.

The hosts reduced the arrears with a late penalty.

Premier Division

Haverhill Rovers 1

Fakenham Town 2

By Ed Colman

Fakenham Town earned a crucial victory at Haverhill Rovers to boost their survival hopes.

Kyle Plumb opened the scoring for Fakenham early on but the away side were pegged back when Haverhill equalised.

However, Plumb grabbed his second of the afternoon with a calm finish to take all three points and secure Andy Cunningham’s first victory in the hot seat.

n Craig Rutland’s Fakenham Town Reserves side secured a 2-0 victory over Sprowston Athletic, thanks to a brace from Joseph Harrison.

The victory strengthens the side’s push for promotion to senior football with the reserves now second in the Division Two table.