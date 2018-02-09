Swaffham Town boss backs his players to bounce back

Swaffham Town manager Paul Hunt is backing his side to bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Little Oakley to Shoemakers Lane tomorrow (2.15pm).

The Pedlars’ promotion hopes suffered a blow when they were beaten 3-1 by mid-table Leiston Reserves last Saturday.

Hunt knows there is no time to dwell on the defeat.

Hunt: “We can’t afford to dwell on it, sometimes you have an off day and that’s football.

“Everyone was disappointed with the result, we went into the game knowing we needed three points to keep the pressure on the sides around us and it just wasn’t our day.

“Credit to Leiston they made life very difficult for us.

“Now we have got to look to the future, there is still a chance we can be in the promotion places at the end of the season if we can get back to winning ways.

“I am sure the sides above us will drop points between now and the end of the season, a lot of the sides have got to play each other so there is a chance.

“We need to keep picking up points where we can to give us the best chance of making the most of the sides around us dropping points.”

Swaffham’s Division One counterparts Downham Town welcome Braintree Town Reserves tomorrow (3pm), with Paul Neary looking to build momentum going in the closing stages of the season.

Neary said: “We have still got a lot to play for.

“There are lots of league points still to play for and it and we have got the semi-final of the Senior Cup coming up, so momentum is going to be important for us.

“The boys are on a real high at the moment, the spirit in the dressing room is superb and we want to make the most of that.

“We know that Braintree Reserves will be a tough test, but we go into it in good shape and feeling confident.”

The remaining game of local interest in Division One sees King’s Lynn Town Reserves entertain Team Bury at The Walks.

In the Premier Division, Fakenham Town play host to Godmanchester Rovers.

The Ghosts will be looking to put Tuesday’s 6-2 home defeat to Gorleston behind them at the first attempt.

Manager Andy Cunnigham admitted that confidence is hard to come find among his squad.

Cunningham said: “Confidence is a real issue for us.

“The boy’s have been struggling for most the season and you can see that from the way they react to going behind.

“The talent is there but we need to get them believing in their own ability again.

“It will just take one or two results and the confidence will start to come back.”