Swaffham Town FC strike six of the best against Wisbehc St Mary

Swaffham Town continued their impressive run of Thurlow Nunn League form with a third consecutive six-goal win and now 11 victories on the bounce with a 6-0 home success over Wisbech St Mary.

Nick Castellan opened the scoring five minutes into the game, firing into the bottom right-hand corner from 14 yards.

Danny Tindall punished the Saints for not clearing a corner on 26 minutes, shooting through a crowd of players.

The Pedlars’ third came 15 minutes into the second half, James Thompson providing a long cross from the right-hand side of the field, captain Alex Vincent running onto it to volley home from ten yards reading the cross perfectly and beating his marker to the ball.

Vincent bagged his brace in the 84th minute, picking off a stray ball from a rebound, firing home from ten yards.

Substitute Matthew Blackford scored the goal of the afternoon with two minutes to go, running through and shooting into the top left-hand corner of the net.

Wisbech goalkeeper Simpson kept his side in the game with some impressive saves but blotted his copy book with a minute of normal time to go for using foul and abusive language directed at the referee.

Blackford finished the Swaffham master-class in added time, picking up a loose ball and running through to beat the substitute keeper to his right-hand side.

Now half-way through their League season, the Pedlars remain in second place but are slowly reducing the gap between them and the still unbeaten Woodbridge Town. If things go to the wire, ironically the two Clubs are scheduled to play each other at Notcutts Park on the last Saturday of the season ! Next Saturday they travel to face mid-table Halstead Town.

Many thanks to the match day sponsor Mother Hubbard’s for kindly supplying doughnuts for distribution amongst the players and supporters on the day. They were gratefully received by all and left many licking their lips for more !

The Reserves returned with a point from Norwich CEYMS, unlucky not to hold on to their lead provided by Kurtis Calaby, the home-side equalising in the eighty seventh minute. Next Saturday they welcome Beccles Caxton to Shoemakers Lane.

The Under 18’s fixture was postponed due to the weather mid-week, they return to action on Wednesday with a trip to Sheringham.

A great double over Necton last Sunday for the Veteran Pedlars, goals from Andy Wilkins, Keith Rix, Bryan Banham and Jon Dorling concreting their four two victory, next Sunday they are away to Costessey Sports.