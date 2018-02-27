Swaffham Town in seventh heaven

Thurlow Nunn

Division One

No Caption ABCDE

Swaffham Town boss Paul Hunt believes that Saturday’s seven-goal showing at Shoemakers Lane will give everyone at the club a huge lift for the remainder of the season.

The Pedlars, who drew 3-3 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, made no mistake on their own patch.

Striker Joe Jackson bagged a hat-trick, while Alex Vincent and Matty Prudence helped themselves to braces.

A delighted Hunt said: “It was great to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

No Caption ABCDE

“I think the boys really deserved it, because the couple of games before that we probably deserved more than what we got.

“A win is always nice, but a convincing win like that is great; it gives everyone a lift after a few disappointing results.

“We just need to keep winning games and put a good run together, then see where it leaves us at the end of the season.”

The afternoon started with a minute’s silence in memory of long-standing Swaffham supporter Paul Thorpe, who recently passed away.

King’s Lynn Reserves 1

Wisbech St Mary 2

Former King’s Lynn Town player Ben Coe returned to haunt his former club as Wisbech St Mary claimed the derby bragging rights at The Walks on Friday night.

Ex-Lynn and Wisbech Town frontman Nick Davey gave the Saints an early lead before Coe doubled the visitors’ advantage after the break.

The hosts, who missed a number of gilt-edged opportunities to open their account, replied through Dylan Edge.

n Harry Whayman has been loaned out to Stowmarket for the rest of the season.

n In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Fakenham Town suffered a 7-0 hammering at Saffron Walden Town.