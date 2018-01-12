Swaffham Town look to enhance promotion push

Swaffham Town will be looking to take a huge step towards a Thurlow Nunn Premier Division return when they play host to promotion rivals Framlingham Town tomorrow.

Paul Hunt’s side go into the crunch clash at Shoemakers Lane top of the Division One standings.

Three points tomorrow will ensure they remain in top spot, while they will be looking for a helping hand from near-neighbours King’s Lynn Reserves who entertain second-placed Woodbridge at The Walks.

The Pedlars boss believes victory would be an important step in Swaffham’s promotion push.

Hunt said: “It is a really big game for us, against one of the sides who are in with a chance of going up.

“We don’t know too much about them, but they have come into the league and done really well over the last couple of seasons.

“The boys have responded really well after losing at Downham on Boxing Day.

“Saturday is one of those games that you look forward to when you are on a high, but we know it will be tough against one of our promotion rivals.

“Confidence levels are high and the lads will be really up for it on Saturday.

“We want to stay top of the table and while other sides have got games in hand on us, we need to keep focused on ourselves and doing our job.

“There are still a lot of points to play for, but victory against Framlingham Saturday would be a big three points for us and hopefully King’s Lynn Town Reserves can do us a favour against Woodbridge.”

Elsewhere in the division this weekend, Downham Town will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against a lowly March Town United outfit when they welcome Norwich CBS to Memorial Field.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Fakenham Town travel to third-placed Stowmarket.

Clipbush Park chief Andy Cunningham is urging his side to put no pressure on themselves ahead of the clash.

Cunningham said: “Those games against the top six are a free hit for us,”

“That isn’t to say that we are going to go over to Stowmarket expecting to get beat, but the focus is on them to keep up the pressure on the sides at the top of table which will allow us to focus on ourselves and our own display.

“We don’t need to be putting pressure on ourselves, we had an excellent result at Haverhill Rovers last time out.

“The boys really applied themselves well and it was a deserved victory for us.

“The three points has given us a bit of a confidence boost and we will be looking to be well organised and sharp when we go again at Stowmarket.”