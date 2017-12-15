Swaffham Town must keep pressure on Thurlow Nunn promotion rivals − Hunt

Swaffham Town boss Paul Hunt knows his side need to keep the pressure on their promotion rivals and can’t afford to rest on their laurels despite an excellent season so far.

The Shoemakers Lane outfit are currently second in the First Division table, two points behind league leaders Woodbridge Town – who have two games in hand on the Pedlars – ahead of the visit of Debenham LC to Norfolk this weekend.

“We have started really well and sitting where we want to be in the table.

“It is important that we don’t take our foot off the gas and we keep going, the boys have been superb at both ends of the pitch.

“Saturday is going to be another tough test against Debenham, you never get an easy game against them and any points you take from them are hard earned.

“There are no easy games in this league and that is why we have to keep the pressure on the sides around us but I am delighted with where we are sitting at the moment.”

Also getting underway at the same time tomorrow, Downham Town welcome Little Oakley to Memorial Field looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering defeat at the hands of Debenham LC.

Paul Neary’s side are sitting 12th in the First Division standings, two places above Little Oakley and the Downham chief is confident his side can put last weekend’s frustrating defeat behind them.

“Last Saturday was disappointing for us, we were not at our best and we want to put that right against Little Oakley this weekend.

“It shows just how far we have come as a group, the determination and togetherness is there to keep pushing and put another little run together.”

Fakenham Town are without a game this weekend and are expected to confirm a new first team manager in the near future after Alex Walpole’s stint as caretaker boss ended last weekend.

The Ghosts are next in action at Walsham Le Willows on Saturday December 23. Lynn Reserves are also without a game this weekend.

