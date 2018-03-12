Swaffham Town promotion hopes fade after King’s Lynn derby draw

Have your say

King’s Town Reserves 1 Swaffham Town 1

Matthew Prudence celebrates after scoring

Swaffham Town were held to a draw by King’s Town Reserves at The Walks on a dank derby Friday evening.

The draw leaves the Pedlars fourth in the Thurlow Nunn First Division standings, with promotion to the Eastern Counties League top-flight now looking unlikely.

Paul Hunt’s side are four points behind third-place Framlingham but the Suffolk outfit have four games in hand on Swaffham, who trail second-placed Whitton United by ten points and leaders Woodbridge Town by 13.

Persistent heavy rain ahead of kick-off made the conditions difficult for both sides during Friday’s local derby but the hosts enjoyed the brighter start.

TIM SMITH

The Linnets’ second string managed to break the deadlock in the 35th minute, courtesy of Dylan Edge’s effort.

Swaffham responded well and Matthew Prudence levelled for Hunt’s side with three minutes to go before the interval.

As conditions continued to deteriorate, both sides pushed to take the lead from the restart but neither really did enough to deserve all three points, with both keepers pulling off good saves when called into action.

Lynn Reserves, who travel to Downham Town in another derby on Friday, are in sixth spot.

Paul Hunt

Fakenham Town’s game with Premier Division leaders Felixstowe fell victim to the weather.