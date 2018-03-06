Swaffham Town’s pocket rocket relishing derby encounter

The word ‘loyalty’ is used sparingly in footballing circles these days, but that can’t be said of Swaffham Town pocket rocket Alex Vincent.

Whatever happens further down the line, Vincent will always be Swaffham to the core as he prepares to lead his side in Friday night’s Thurlow Nunn derby against King’s Lynn Town at The Walks.

The striker takes his pace among local football’s greatest one-club men having made more than 220 appearances for the Pedlars after joining the Shoemakers Lane outfit when he was just 19.

Now 27, Vincent, who spent his youth team days with King’s Lynn, said: “I was given the club captaincy last season and I’m thoroughly enjoying my role.

“I’ve always enjoyed my football at Swaffham and have always said while that continues to be the case then I will never leave.

“The club has been good to me and I’ve never felt the need to leave despite being linked with other clubs in the past.

“It’s a family-oriented club and I’ve made many good friends here over the years. I first came here when I moved back from Wales and I haven’t looked back really.

“I take great pride in playing for the club.”

Captain, leader and Swaffham legend.

Like it or not, those four words will forever be associated with Vincent who has scored nearly as many goals for the Pedlars as he has made appearances.

“It’s a nice record to have and I’d like to think that I contribute in many other aspects as well,” said Vincent who is looking forward to going back to his former club at the end of the week.

“It’s a local derby. I’m looking forward to it and so are the boys.

“It’s a great place to play at, especially under the lights for a night game.

“We played exceptionally well when we beat them at our place and I’m sure that their players will have revenge in the back of their minds.

“It’s a big game for both clubs. We’d like to go on another good run and get ourselves right back in the promotion mix.

“We can’t worry about other teams, we’ve just got to concentrate on what we are doing.”

