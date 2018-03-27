Taylor-made start as King’s Lynn Town Reserves hit seven

Thurlow Nunn

Division One

King’s Lynn Town Res 7

Little Oakley 0

King’s Lynn Town Reserves went goal crazy to get new boss Ashley Taylor’s managerial reign off to a fantastic start at the weekend.

Lynn’s second string thrashed Little Oakley 7-0 at the Walks. Goalscorers were Dylan Edge (2), Harry Baldry (2), Eoin McQuaid (pen), Ryan Harnwell and an own goal.

Halstead Town 2

Swaffham Town 1

The Pedlars dropped precious points in their push for promotion on Saturday.

Halstead took the lead against the run of play in the 15th minute. A bizarre second with just ten minutes to play put the game to bed as Swaffham produced a subdued display compared to their normal standards.

Swaffham substitute Alan Woodcock netted a consolation goal in the 85th minute, firing home from ten yards, but it was too little, too late.

Downham Town 2

Diss Town 2

The spoils were shared at the Memorial Field with Pat Yates and Ben Baxter-Hunt on target for the hosts.

n In the Premier Division, Fakenham Town drew 1-1 with Wroxham.